Anthony Scaramucci, who lasted ten days as Donald Trump’s White House Communications director, is taken his tour of television studios worldwide. The loud-mouth New Yorker is to appear on British comedy talkshow Unspun with Matt Forde, which is produced by Last Week Tonight with John Oliver producer Avalon Television.

Fresh from appearances on HBO’s Real Time With Bill Maher and CNN’s New Day, The Mooch is heading to the UK to appear on the final episode of the series of Forde’s political satire chatshow. The show, which will run Sunday March 18, airs on British broadcaster Dave, which is part of multichannel network UKTV, a joint venture between Discovery Inc and BBC Worldwide.

Scaramucci will be joined by Deputy Leader of the Labour Party Tom Watson, while other guests on season four of the show, which is the closest thing British television has to its own Daily Show, include Lord Adonis and Tony Blair’s former spin doctor Alastair Campbell.

Forde said, “One of the great benefits of the impending global recession, rising sea levels and a nuclear war is that I get to sit behind a desk and make snarky comments about it all and I think we’d all agree that’s a price worth paying.”