The Wire alum Wood Harris has been cast as a lead opposite Lynn Collins in ABC’s cop drama pilot The Mission (fka Safe Harbor).

Written by Jason Richman and directed by Michael Offer, The Mission chronicles the colorful, complicated lives of cops on and off the beat as we follow them into harrowing, emotional and often humorous situations. It centers on Oriana “Ori” Cloverfield (Collins), who gave up a legal career to become a rookie cop — or so it seems.

ABC

Harris plays Sgt. Frank Griffith aka Griff, Ori’s training officer, a veteran cop whose lackluster enthusiasm for the job rankles her. Also previously cast in the pilot are Aasif Mandvi, Kris Lofton, Josh Randall, Vannessa Vasquez and Alexander Karim.

Richman executive produces with Mandeville’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

Harris, who played Avon Barksdale on The Wire, recently co-starred in Bladerunner 2049 and on VH1 series The Breaks. He is repped by Gersh and Principato-Young.

