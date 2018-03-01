The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss is heading to Scandinavia after signing up to star in Norwegian crime drama Wisting.

Moss, who recently starred in Marvel’s Jessica Jones for Netflix, plays an FBI agent in the series, which follows Norwegian homicide detective Wisting chasing an American serial killer. To make matters worse, Wisting’s daughter, a young journalist, is chasing headlines that lead her into the killer’s path.

The ten-part series was created and directed by Katarina Launing (Kick It!) and Trygve Allister Diesen (The Third Eye), written by Trygve Allister Diesen and Kathrine Valen Zeiner (Eyewitness), and produced by Cinenord Drama AS and Denmark’s Good Company Films. It was commissioned by Nordic SVOD service Viaplay and broadcasters TV3 and Germany’s ARD. Banijay Rights distributes.

The show, which is thought to be the biggest budget Norwegian drama, is based on two books by Jørn Lier Horst, The Hunting Dogs and The Caveman.

In addition to Moss, The Frankenstein Chronicles star Richie Campbell also joins the cast as another FBI agent, alongside Norwegian actor Sven Nordin (Lilyhammer) as production in southern Norway just kicked off.

“To be a part of something with this kind of caliber is exciting for me. Characters and stories created through the lens of Scandinavia’s expert perspective, alongside working with actors such as Sven Nordin, make this a thrilling project for me. Plus, it made watching the Winter Olympics even more fun – go team Norway,” said Moss.

“We are delighted that Moss has joined the cast of Wisting. She captivated us with her superb and iconic portrayal of Trinity in The Matrix, and her stellar work on the small screen recently in Jessica Jones. We are convinced that she will bring the same fierceness, intensity and intelligence to the role of FBI agent Maggie Griffin. We look forward to working with her,” added Wisting directors Trygve Allister Diesen and Katarina Launing.