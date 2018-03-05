The Oscars are a place that honors excellence in filmmaking — particularly with highbrow films that the average moviegoer wouldn’t necessarily see rather than box office blockbusters. The comedic musical trio, The Lonely Island addresses this problem in the song, “Why Not Me?”; a tune that they were asked to write but didn’t make it to air because it was “financially and logistically impossible.”

Known for their SNL Digital Shorts, Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone of The Lonely Island posted a video of the song on YouTube that they wrote for the Oscars. After not being chosen to air (and after you watch the video above, you will wish it did), they decided to share their rough storyboards of what would have been a star-studded music video of “exorbitant cost.”

The “Why Not Me?” video hilariously calls out the Academy for not nominating critically acclaimed blockbuster movies Thor: Ragnarok and Wonder Woman, with images of Chris Hemsworth and Gal Gadot questioning why they weren’t included in the fold. The video cuts to Tiffany Haddish from Girls Trip and Pennywise from IT as they asks for their nominations. From there, like all Lonely Island videos, things go off the rails as Dominic Toretto from The Fast and the Furious franchise tries to stake a claim for Oscars gold and Aquaman from Justice League questions why the woman in The Shape of Water didn’t “bone” him instead of the fishman in Guillermo del Toro’s Academy Award-winning film.

Watch the video above for all the Lonely Island hilarity — because it would have definitely added some much-needed flair to last night’s wildly basic ceremony.