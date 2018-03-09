TNT has opted not to renew The Librarians for a fifth season, the network confirmed. Series’ executive producer Dean Devlin unveiled the cancelation on Twitter, announcing that he will be launching an effort to find a new home for the adventure drama, whose fourth season finale — and now a TNT series finale — aired Feb. 7.

The Librarians launched in late 2014 and joined TNT’s The Last Ship as cable’s Top 2 new series of the year. The two dramas were part of the network’s push in popcorn, action-adventure fare under TNT’s old regime. Both series, along with The Closer spinoff, procedural Major Crimes, continued to perform well as TNT’s top 3 series in total viewers (Live+same day) until the recent arrival of well received new limited drama The Alienist.

As the network has been transforming its brand with darker, edgier dramas like Animal Kingdom and Good Behavior, Major Crimes was cancelled, followed by The Librarians, while The Last Ship’s upcoming fifth season is rumored to be its last.

The Librarians‘ cancelation after the series’ fourth season took double-digit ratings drops in both total viewers and 18-49 vs. Season 3.

Based on TNT’s hit movie franchise, The Librarians centers on an ancient organization dedicated to protecting an unknowing world from the secret, magical reality hidden all around. Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth and John Harlan Kim star in the series as protectors of the world’s mystical treasures, with John Larroquette as their reluctant caretaker. As well, reprising the role that helped originate the franchise in TNT’s hit movie trilogy, Noah Wyle has recurred as Flynn Carsen, one of the longest surviving librarians in the series’ mythology.

The Librarians is produced by Devlin Electric Entertainment, with him executive producing alongside Marc Roskin and the movies’ star Noah Wyle who also is reprising his role as a recurring guest star.