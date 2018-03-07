EXCLUSIVE: Stephen Graham, who just wrapped one of the leads in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman opposite Robert De Niro and Al Pacino for Netflix, has now just stepped into the Tom Hanks’ WWII film Greyhound for Sony and FilmNation.

Sony acquired worldwide rights to Greyhound in Berlin last year. The drama is one that Hanks scripted and has Get Low helmer Aaron Schneider directing. Hanks’ Playtone partner Gary Goetzman will produce the picture that has Hanks portraying plays Navy Commander George Krause who is given command of the destroyer Greyhound where, along with the enemy he fights his self-doubts and personal demons to prove he belongs.

FilmNation is fully financing the roughly $30M-budgeted film. The script was adapted from The Good Shepherd, a novel by C.S. Forester, the English author whose works also included the Horatio Hornblower series as well as The African Queen, adapted into the 1951 John Huston-directed film with Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn.

Graham, who played New Jersey mob capo ‘Tony “Pro” Provenzano’ (a key role in The Irishman) is set to play Charlie Cole in the film. The actor previously starred in Idris Elba’s directorial debut Yardie, which was just featured at Sundance. He also recently wrapped Virtues, directed by Shane Meadows as well as the the Fox feature Walk Like a Panther and Journey’s End, directed by Saul Dibb opposite Asa Butterfield and Paul Bettany.

He is repped by ICM Partners, LINK Entertainment and Independent Talent Group in London.