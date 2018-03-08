Hulu has released a teaser trailer (watch above) and key art (see below) for Season 2 of its Emmy-winning drama series The Handmaid’s Tale. In the quick clip, we hear Elisabeth Moss’ Offred reciting what appears to be a check list for requirements in Gilead: “Wear the red dress.” “Wear the wings.” “Shut your mouth.” “Be a good girl.” “Roll over, and spread your legs.” “Yes, ma’am.” “May the Lord open,” concluding with an ominous, “Seriously, what the actual–??”

The Handmaid’s Tale returns with a second season shaped by Offred’s pregnancy and her ongoing fight to free her future child from the dystopian horrors of Gilead. “Gilead is within you” is a favorite saying of Aunt Lydia. In Season 2, Offred and all the characters will fight against – or succumb to – this dark truth.

Take Five/Hulu

The series also stars Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Samira Wiley, Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd, Max Minghella, Madeline Brewer, O-T Fagbenle and Amanda Brugel.

The Handmaid’s Tale comes to Hulu from MGM Television and is created, executive produced and written by Bruce Miller and executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, and Elisabeth Moss.

The first two episodes of the second season will begin streaming on Wednesday, April 25.