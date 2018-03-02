The Handmaid’s Tale and Orange Is The New Black star Samira Wiley has signed on to co-lead opposite Theo Rossi (Marvel’s Luke Cage) and Clive Standen (NBC’s Taken) in the crime drama, Vault, from Verdi Productions. Tom DeNucci directing the pic, which is inspired by true events. Written by DeNucci and B. Dolan, the film follows a group of small-time criminals, who in 1975 attempt to pull off the biggest heist in American history, stealing more than $30 million from the mafia in the smallest state in the union, Rhode Island. Production is slated to begin on location next month. Chad A. Verdi, Michelle Verdi, Nick Koskoff, and Matthew Weiss are producing with Emma Tillinger Koskoff and David Gere serving as executive producers. Wiley, who is set to reprise her role in season 2 of Handmaid’s Tale, is repped by Innovative Artists.

REX/Shutterstock

Jane the Virgin co-star Jaime Camil has joined the indie comedy Madness In The Method, the Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back) directorial debut film. It centers around Mewes who, attempting method acting to gain more respect for himself in Hollywood, slowly descends into madness. Camil plays Fernando Villareal, the holder of a secret method-acting book, which Mewes is desperately trying to track down. Kevin Smith, Gina Carano, Danny Trejo, Brian O’Halloran, and Mickey Gooch Jr co-star. Dominic Burns and Chris Anastasi co-wrote the screenplay, which is produced by Rob Weston and Burns via Autumnwood Media. Executive producers are Garry Collins from Red Rock Entertainment, DG Guyer from Skit Bags Entertainment and Greg Hannley from Malibu Films. Camil currently stars as Rogelio de la Vega in the CW series Jane the Virgin, currently in its fourth season, and recently lent his voice in Disney/Pixar’s Oscar animated film Coco. He’s repped by Zero Gravity Management and Jackoway, Tyerman, Wertheimer, Austen.