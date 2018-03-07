ABC has given an early second-season renewal to its hit rookie The Good Doctor. The move is not brain surgery: the drama is the network’s most-watched freshman series in 13 years. The number of episodes has not been disclosed but star Freddie Highmore’s contract calls for 18-episodes seasons at the most.

In the series, created/executive produced by David Shore based on a Korean format and executive produced by Daniel Dae Kim, Highmore stars as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, who relocates from a quiet country life to join the prestigious St. Bonaventure hospital’s surgical unit. His only advocate, Dr. Aaron Glassman (Richard Schiff), challenges the skepticism and prejudices of the hospital’s board and staff when he brings him in to join the team. Antonia Thomas, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chuku Modu, Beau Garrett, Hill Harper and Tamlyn Tomita co-star.

The pilot episode of the series, from from Sony Pictures TV and ABC Studios, won a Humanitas Prize this year. The drama, whose hopefulness clicked with the audiences, airs Mondays at 10 PM.

“The Good Doctor’s message of inclusiveness resonates with our viewers and is a hallmark of what we aim to accomplish here at ABC,” ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in announcing the renewal. “This series has quickly joined the zeitgeist and broken records in the competitive television landscape. We are thrilled to announce that Dr. Shaun Murphy will be back for another season.”

Shore is showrunner and executive produces along with Daniel Dae Kim, David Kim and Sebastian Lee. Seth Gordon directed the pilot and is also an executive producer.

The Good Doctor is the second freshman broadcast series to get an early renewal for next season, joining CBS comedy Young Sheldon.