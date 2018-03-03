It looks like someone stole some memorabilia from The Godfather hoping to get an offer that they can’t refuse. Replicas of Francis Ford Coppola’s “Godfather Notebook” which include items from the production of the legendary film went missing.

Publishing and media company Regan Arts says that tens of thousands of dollars worth of Coppola’s notebook disappeared in a UPS shipment, according to The Blast.

The replicas in question are of the “Godfather Notebook”; a famous binder made by Coppola which included production notes, index cards, script pages and photos from the 1972 Oscar-winning pic starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino.

Apparently, copies of the limited edition notebook have been popping up on eBay for $500. Whether or not they are the stolen books has yet to be revealed. UPS is currently investigating whether or not this was an inside job. They told The Blast that the shipment in which the books went missing were sent through UPS Freight which, “which functions as a separate business unit, there are more elements involved in the activities to resolve the customer’s issue.”