Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to The Gardener, Sébastien Chabot documentary about Frank Cabot’s famed Les Quatre Vents garden in Quebec, one of the most celebrated gardens in North America. The distributor is teaming with nonprofit the Garden Conservancy, founded by Cabot and his late wife in 1989 with the help of Angela Landsbury, to raise awareness about the film and champion the role gardens play in our lives and culture. The plan is to bow the pic March 28 at Landmark Theaters in nine cities (Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and Washington DC) for the one-night engagement before expanding to select theaters. The docu recounts Cabot’s personal quest for perfection at his twenty-acre English style garden in the Charlevoix County in Quebec. Chabot produced and Michael Slack is executive producer. Josh Spector from Gravitas Ventures negotiated the deal with Chabot.

Abramorama and Kew Media International are teaming to release The Heart of Nuba, a documentary from Kenneth A. Carlson that documents the work of Dr. Tom Catena, an American living in the Nuba Mountains of Sudan and serving as the sole physician at the Mother of Mercy Hospital there, the only surgeon within 200 miles. The pic will bow April 6 at the Village East Cinemas before expanding the next week. Carlson and Jeff Werner produced, and Maria Shriver is executive producer.