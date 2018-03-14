Freeform has set the dates for its three-night series finale of The Fosters. The Disney-owned cable net will air the wrapup at 8 PM Monday-Wednesday, June 4-6. The final episode will be supersized.

Watch a promo for the series ender above.

The hourlong drama follows a multi-ethnic family mix of adopted and biological teenage kids being raised by two moms. Stef Adams Foster (Teri Polo), a dedicated police officer, and her wife, Lena Adams Foster (Sherri Saum), a school vice principal, have built a close-knit, loving family with Stef’s biological son from a previous marriage, Brandon (David Lambert); their adopted twins, Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) and Jesus (Noah Centineo); and adopted siblings Jude (Hayden Byerly) and his half-sister, Callie (Maia Mitchell).

The series broke ground for Freeform — having started on its predecessor, ABC Family — and earned praise for its portrayal of LGBT characters and issues. The Fosters won two GLAAD, a Television Academy Honors Award and a Teen Choice Award.

Six guest actors will appear in the three-part finale. Abigail Cowen (Wisdom of the Crowd) appeared in Tuesday night’s spring finale as Eliza, Brandon’s fiancée. Also set are Robert Gant (Queer as Folk), Susan Walters (Teen Wolf), Beau Mirchoff (Awkward) and Spencer List (The Bachelors); they will play Eliza’s parents and brothers, respectively. Dallas Young will play Corey, a charismatic foster child.

An untitled Fosters spinoff series is in early stages of development. It will follow Callie and Mariana as they move out to live in a new city: Los Angeles. While living together, they take two very different paths and explore the different sides of the city — Mariana will be involved in the tech world, possibly in Silicon Beach, while Callie will continue the kind of social work she’s done.