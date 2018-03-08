Scott Cohen (Necessary Roughness) is set a lead in ABC drama pilot The Fix.

Described as part legal thriller, part confessional and part revenge fantasy, The Fix is written by Marcia Clark, Elizabeth Craft and Sara Fain. After losing the biggest case of her career and being shredded by the media, former prosecutor Maya Travis has left Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon. Eight years after her devastating defeat, the murderer strikes again, forcing Maya to return to L.A. to confront him one more time.

ABC

Cohen will play Ezra, an extremely confident defense lawyer who won the trail against Maya years ago and who sees his client facing charges once again. He is an arrogant pitbull with a thirst for battle.

Craft, Fain and Clark executive produce with Mandeville’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks. Cohen joins previously cast Breckin Meyer and Merrin Dungey.

Cohen, known for his role as Nico on Necessary Roughness, recently recurred on I’m Dying Up Here and Billions and guest-starred on The Good Wife and The Mysteries Of Laura. He’s repped by Gersh and One Entertainment.

Related2018 ABC Pilots