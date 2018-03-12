Former The Mentalist star Robin Tunney is returning to television as the lead of ABC drama pilot The Fix. Set as one of the central roles opposite Tunney is another former TV series lead, Tyrant‘s Adam Rayner.

Described as part legal thriller, part confessional and part revenge fantasy, The Fix is written by Marcia Clark, Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain and directed by Larysa Kondracki. After losing the biggest case of her career and being shredded by the media, former prosecutor Maya Travis (Tunney) has left Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon. Eight years after her devastating defeat, the murderer strikes again, forcing Maya to return to L.A. to confront him one more time.

When the jury found Oscar-award winning actor Sevvy Johnson innocent of a double murder, the case’s leading prosecutor Maya (Tunney) was crushed by the shocking verdict. She left the profession – and Los Angeles -retreating to a quieter life on a horse ranch with her partner. When, eight years later, news breaks that Sevvy Johnson’s girlfriend has been brutally murdered, Maya makes the decision to return to LA to face her past, seek justice… and win redemption.

Rayner will play Andre who was Maya’s second chair during the Sevvy Johnson trial. There is an undeniable charge between Andre and Maya. When Maya left town after the trial, Andre remained on the job and got married. However, when Sevvy’s girlfriend is found murdered, Andre pays Maya a visit, and asks her to return.

The duo join previously cast Merrin Dungey as CJ (Christine Jane) Bernstein, Breckin Meyer as DA Charles Wiest, Mouzam Makkar as Loni Cho, Scott Cohen as “Ezra Wolf,” Marc Blucas as Riv and Alex Saxon as Gabriel Johnson.

Craft, Fain and Clark executive produce with Mandeville’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

Tunney starred as Teresa Lisbon on CBS’ The Mentalist. She’ll next be seen in upcoming features Monster Party and Looking Glass. Tunney is repped by CAA and attorney David Weber at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Rayner played Barry Al-Fayeed on FX’s Tyrant. This marks his return to ABC where he co-starred on drama series Notorious.