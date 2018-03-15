Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Ten Days in the Valley) is set for a lead role opposite Robin Tunney and Adam Rayner in ABC drama pilot The Fix.

Described as part legal thriller, part confessional and part revenge fantasy, The Fix is written by Marcia Clark, Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain and directed by Larysa Kondracki. After losing the biggest case of her career and being shredded by the media, former prosecutor Maya Travis (Tunney) has left Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon. Eight years after her devastating defeat, the murderer strikes again, forcing Maya to return to L.A. to confront him one more time.

Akinnuoye-Agbaje will play Steven “Sevvy” Johnson. Charismatic and charming, Sevvy is a famous, Oscar-winning actor who was accused of murdering his wife and another woman. During the course of the spectacular trial, Sevvy always asserted his innocence. Extremely wealthy, famous, well-loved by many, Sevvy is used to getting what he wants. Narcissistic, perhaps sociopathic, Sevvy loves to be in control. Now, with the murder of his young girlfriend, Amelia, he’s under suspicion again.

In addition to Tunney and Rayner, he joins Merrin Dungey as CJ (Christine Jane Bernstein), Breckin Meyer as DA Charles Wiest, Mouzam Makkar as Loni Cho, Scott Cohen as Ezra Wolf, Marc Blucas as Riv and Alex Saxon as Gabriel Johnson.

Craft, Fain and Clark executive produce with Mandeville’s David Hoberman, Todd Lieberman and Laurie Zaks.

Akinnuoye-Agbaje recently wrapped Farming, his feature film directorial debut which he also wrote, starring Kate Beckinsale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Damson Idris. He also recently starred in the ABC drama Ten Days In The Valley opposite Kyra Sedgwick, and in the indie features Wetlands opposite Jennifer Ehle and Heather Graham, and Elizabeth Blue. His TV credits include American Odyssey, Game Of Thrones, Hunted, Lost, and Oz. Akinnuoye-Agbaje is repped by APA, Untitled, and Ziffren Brittenham.