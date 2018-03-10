Haven alum Eric Balfour, Dorian Missick (Southland), Gerard Celasco (Moneyball) and Zoe Robins (The Shannara Chronicles) are set as series regulars opposite Frances Turner, Amirah Vanh and Tisha Campbell-Martin in ABC drama pilot The Finest (aka Untitled Holmes Sisters), from former CSI: NY showrunner Pam Veasey, Robin Roberts, Regina King, and ABC Studios.

Written by Veasey and directed by King, the drama explores the lives of five African-American sisters, all officers in the NYPD, as they face the challenges of their high-risk jobs while juggling the responsibilities of marriage, motherhood and family.

Balfour will play Detective Oz Darosa. Missick will portray John/Terrell Archer. Celasco will play Lucas, Nicole’s ex-boyfriend and Robins is Taylor, Anise’s (Campbell-Martin) daughter.

Cast also includes Michael Beach and Aubin Wise.

Balfour starred as Duke Crocker on Syfy’s Haven and most recently guest-starred on Ray Donovan. He’s repped by APA and More/Medavoy Management.

Missick starred as Detective Ruben Johnson on Southland and recently recurred on Animal Kingdom and guest-starred on Unsolved. He’s repped by APA and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Celasco most recently recurred opposite Adam Brody and Ron Perlman on the Crackle series StartUp. He’s repped by Global Artists Agency and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

Robins credits include Power Rangers Ninja Steel and The Shannara Chronicles. She’s repped by Johnson & Laird Management and Silver Lining Entertainment.