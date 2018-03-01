Josh Helman (Wayward Pines) has been cast as the male lead opposite Gage Golightly and Quinta Brunson in the CW’s comedic drama pilot The End of the World as We Know It, from Rob Thomas and Warner Bros TV.

Written by Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and directed by Glen Winter, The End of the World as We Know It is based on the 2012 Alloy book by Iva-Marie Palmer. In the show, when a prison spaceship carrying the universe’s most deadly aliens crashes in Southern California, two millennial women — Kate (Golightly) and Ruby (Brunson), with bigger dreams than working at a kids’ pizza place in the Valley — are recruited by a space cop, Quinn (Helman), to hunt down the escaped criminals who have camouflaged themselves as eccentric Angelenos.

Helman’s Quinn is a rugged space-cop from another galaxy. Quinn has hunted down the worst alien criminals in the universe. But now that he has crash-landed on Earth, he might actually need a little help ordering an Uber.

Halpern and Schumacker executive produce via their Ehsugadee Productions with Veronica Mars creator Thomas and his frequent collaborators Danielle Stokdyk and Dan Etheridge via Spondoolie Productions as well as Alloy Entertainment’s Leslie Morgenstein and Gina Girolamo.

Helman was a series regular on the second season of Fox’s Wayward Pines and also played Bryan on Starz’s ballet drama Flesh and Bone and Xander Beck. His film credits include X-Men: Days of Future Past and X-Men: Apocalypse and Mad Max: Fury Road.