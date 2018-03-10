Liam Garrigan (Transformers: The Last Knight) has booked a series regular role opposite Josh Helman, Gage Golightly and Quinta Brunson in the CW’s comedic drama pilot The End of the World as We Know It, from Rob Thomas and Warner Bros TV. Written by Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and directed by Glen Winter, The End of the World as We Know It, is based on the 2012 Alloy book by Iva-Marie Palmer. In the show, when a prison spaceship carrying the universe’s most deadly aliens crashes in Southern California, two millennial women — Kate (Golightly) and Ruby (Brunson), with bigger dreams than working at a kids’ pizza place in the Valley — are recruited by a space cop, Quinn (Helman), to hunt down the escaped criminals who have camouflaged themselves as eccentric Angelenos. Garrigan will play Gah’ree. A reptilian alien sociopath with razor teeth and an intellect to match, Gah’ree is one of the most dangerous criminals in the galaxy. Now free on Earth, he eludes capture by taking on the form of different humans. Garrigan played King Arthur in Transformers: The Last Knight and recurred on ABC’s Once Upon a Time. He’ll next be seen in AMC limited series The Terror. Garrigan is repped by UTA and Curtis Brown Group.

Eureka alum Erica Cerra has booked a series regular role opposite Freddie Stroma and Lyndon Smith on the CW supernatural cop drama pilot Dead Inside, from writer Katie Lovejoy and producer Bill Lawrence. In Dead Inside, penned by Lovejoy and directed by Michael Patrick Jann, after surviving an explosion that killed her hotshot detective big brother, Zach Gates (Stroma), Emmy Gates (Smith), an underachieving beat cop, starts seeing his ghost, flipping their sibling dynamic on its head and allowing her to truly live her life for the first time, as they work together to help crime victims both living and dead, and figure out the unfinished business keeping his spirit on Earth. Cerra will play Chief Melody Vargas. The tough but fair female chief of the Portland Police Department, Vargas always idolized Zach, while Emmy was invisible. In time, however, she begins to see Emmy’s value to the team. Cerra was most recently seen recurring on The 100 and Supernatural for the CW and is known for her starring role as Jo Lupo on the long-running Syfy series, Eureka. She’s repped by Industry Entertainment and Trisko Talent Management.