IFC Films put some zest into the specialty box office with the launch of its Toronto debut The Death of Stalin, starring Steve Buscemi, Jeffrey Tambor and Simon Russell.

The comedy, directed and co-written by Armando Iannucci (Veep, In the Loop) posted the year’s best opening weekend PTA among the specialties, gross more than $181K in just four theaters.

Other new limited releases were mixed. Focus Features opened drama-thriller Thoroughbreds in 549 theaters Friday, grossing $1,225,000. Cinema Guild opened Hong Sang-soo’s Claire’s Camera with Isabelle Huppert with an exclusive run grossing $11,843. Greenwich Entertainment’s documentary Itzhak about celebrated violinist Itzhak Perlman grossed $14,442 in two New York locations in its opening window, while Sony Classics went off its typical opening playbook, opening The Leisure Seeker with Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland in 28 locations Friday, grossing an estimated three-day $119,573.

Fox Searchlight jumped its Best Picture Oscar-winner The Shape of Water back into fairly wide release in the wake of its multiple wins last Sunday, crossing $61M over the weekend. SPC also nearly doubled runs for its Best Foreign Language Oscar winner, A Fantastic Woman, grossing $287K. Other Oscar winners, however, treaded water after picking up their statues.



NEW RELEASES

Claire’s Camera (Cinema Guild) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $11,843

The Death of Stalin (IFC Films) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $181,308, Average $45,327

Itzhak (Greenwich Entertainment) NEW [2 Theaters] Weekend $14,442, Average $7,221

The Leisure Seeker (Sony Pictures Classics) NEW [28 Theaters] Weekend $119,573, Average $4,270

MET Opera: Semiramide (2018) (Fathom Events) NEW [900 Theaters] Weekend $1,200,000, Average $1,333

Thoroughbreds (Focus Features) NEW [549 Theaters] Weekend $1,225,000, Average $2,229

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Foxtrot (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 2 [6 Theaters] Weekend $29,757, Average $4,960, Cume $112,569

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

The Young Karl Marx (The Orchard) Week 3 [13 Theaters] Weekend $11,829, Average $910, Cume $79,724

Double Lover (Cohen Media Group) Week 4 [3 Theaters] Weekend $3,327, Average $1,109, Cume $160,759

Loveless (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 4 [37 Theaters] Weekend $54,132, Average $1,463, Cume $303,406

The Party (Roadside Attractions) Week 4 [91 Theaters] Weekend $98,925, Average $1,087, Cume $483,723

Samson (Pure Flix) Week 4 [93 Theaters] Weekend $57,000, Average $613, Cume $4,612,929

La Boda de Valentina (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 5 [45 Theaters] Weekend $41,000, Average $911, Cume $2,758,043

A Fantastic Woman (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 6 [166 Theaters] Weekend $287,277, Average $1,731, Cume $1,172,952

Forever My Girl (Roadside Attractions) Week 8 [64 Theaters] Weekend $40,280, Average $629, Cume $16,253,053

The Insult (Cohen Media Group) Week 9 [16 Theaters] Weekend $19,762, Average $1,235, Cume $904,496

Film Stars Don’t Die In Liverpool (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 11 [41 Theaters] Weekend $21,976, Average $536, Cume $811,321

Hostiles (Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures) Week 12 [90 Theaters] Weekend $55,000, Average $611, Cume $29,608,024

Phantom Thread (Focus Features) Week 12 [184 Theaters] Weekend $245,000, Average $1,326, Cume $20,723,000

I, Tonya (Neon/30West) Week 14 [243 Theaters] Weekend $263,471, Average $1,084, Cume $29,509,813

The Shape of Water (Fox Searchlight) Week 15 [1,552 Theaters] Weekend $2,407,000, Average $1,551, Cume $61,000,138

Call Me By Your Name (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 16 [309 Theaters] Weekend $304,228, Average $985, Cume $17,468,973

Darkest Hour (Focus Features) Week 16 [245 Theaters] Weekend $280,000, Average $1,140, Cume $56,103,000

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Fox Searchlight) Week 18 [552 Theaters] Weekend $705,000, Average $1,277, Cume $53,349,562

Lady Bird (A24) Week 19 [156 Theaters] Weekend $200,035, Average $1,282, Cume $48,727,873

BPM (Beats Per Minute) (The Orchard) Week 21 [1 Theaters] Weekend $1,537, Cume $120,613

Faces Places (Cohen Media Group) Week 23 [12 Theaters] Weekend $10,267, Average $856, Cume $921,919