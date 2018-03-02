EXCLUSIVE: The debut trailer for the documentary The Dawn Wall isn’t exactly for those suffering from acrophobia…or maybe it is. Directed by Josh Lowell and Peter Mortimer, The Dawn Wall follows rock climbers Tommy Caldwell and Kevin Jorgeson as they attempt to climb the titular Dawn Wall, a 3,000-foot rock face in Yosemite National Park, California. It’s an inspirational story not only about climbing a seemingly impossible wall, but about dedication and overcoming obstacles.

All eyes were on Caldwell and Jorgeson in January 2015 when the duo attempted to scale the Dawn Wall. The pair lived on the sheer vertical cliff for weeks, igniting a frenzy of global media attention. For Caldwell, scaling this monolith was more than just a climb. At the age of 22, he was taken hostage by rebels in Kyrgyzstan. Shortly after, he lost his index finger in an accident. All of this made him want to come back stronger.

After his marriage fell apart, he escaped all the turmoil in his life by focusing on a goal: free climbing The Dawn Wall. With a mix of dedication and obsession, Caldwell and Jorgeson spent six years practicing their route. The world watched their final attempt as Caldwell is faced a moment of truth: whether or not to abandon his partner to fulfill his goal which he was painstakingly working for or risk his own success for the sake of their friendship.

Lowell and Mortimer produced the film alongside Philipp Manderla. Brett Lowell serves as the cinematographer. The Dawn Wall makes its world premiere at SXSW on March 11 at noon at the Paramount Theatre.