EXCLUSIVE: Mira Sorvino is set for a lead role opposite Dave Annable and Anna Wood in CBS’ drama pilot The Code, from CBS Television Studios and studio-based Timberman/Beverly.

Written by Limitless creator Craig Sweeny based on a story by him and Craig Turk and directed by Marc Webb, The Code sees the military’s brightest minds take on our country’s toughest challenges – inside the courtroom and out – where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator – and a Marine.

Sorvino will play Col. Eisa Turnbull, the Commanding Officer of the Marine Corps’ Judge Advocate Division. Eisa demands excellence of herself and her staff, inspiring fierce loyalty from the attorneys who serve under her command. One of the highest‐ranking female officers in the Corps, Eisa is also the mother of two sons who are serving overseas.

Sweeny, who serves as showrunner, and Webb executive produce alongside Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman. In addition to Annable and Wood, Sorvino joins previously cast Phillipa Soo, Ato Essandoh and Raffi Barsoumian.

Sorvino has been in demand recently. She recurs as new-age lifestyle guru Nicole Rosemary Page on Modern Family and recently wrapped arcs on the Audience Network series Condor opposite Max Irons and on Crackle’s Startup.

Sorvino, along with Ashley Judd, got a lot of attention at the Oscars this month. The actresses, who walked the red carpet together, were among the first to come forward with their stories of being sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, who they claimed had tried to derail their careers by dissuading directors to work with them after they’d rebuffed his advances. That claim later was supported by top helmers, including Peter Jackson.

Sorvino is repped by APA, Management 360 and Lichter Grossman.