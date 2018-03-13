Dave Annable is set as the lead in CBS’ drama pilot The Code, from CBS Television Studios and studio-based Timberman/Beverly.

Written by Limitless creator Craig Sweeny based on a story by him and Craig Turk and directed by Marc Webb, The Code, sees the military’s brightest minds take on our country’s toughest challenges – inside the courtroom and out – where each attorney is trained as a prosecutor, a defense lawyer, an investigator – and a Marine.

Annable will play Capt. John “Sid” Sidney, a whip-smart pragmatist with a charming habit of tardiness. Sidney is a driven prosecutor and active-duty Marine, a lifestyle chosen for him thanks to family tradition but a responsibility he treats with devotion and passion.

Sweeny, who serves as showrunner, and Webb executive produce alongside Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman. Annable joins previously cast Phillipa Soo.

Annable, who co-starred on ABC’s Brothers & Sisters for five seasons, next co-stars opposite Kevin Costner in Paramount Network’s upcoming miniseries Yellowstone. Annable is repped by UTA and Manager Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment.

