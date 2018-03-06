EXCLUSIVE: Laz Alonso (NBC’s The Mysteries of Laura) has been cast in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama The Boys, from Supernatural creator and Timeless co-creator Eric Kripke, Preacher‘s Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and Sony Pictures TV.

Amazon Studios

Written by Kripke based on the comic book by Garth Ennis (Preacher) & Darick Robertson and directed by Goldberg & Rogen, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame. It revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

Alonso will play Mother’s Milk. Second in command of the Boys, he’s is a great detective, highly intelligent and observant and an intuitive investigator.

Alonso, whose TV series credits include NBC’s The Mysteries of Laura and Deception as well as A&E’s Breakout Kings, appeared in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit and next will be seen opposite Paula Patton and Omar Epps in the Lionsgate feature Traffik. He is repped by Gersh, Untitled and Stone Genow.

