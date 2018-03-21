Suicide Squad‘s Karen Fukuhara has been cast as a series regular Amazon’s straight-to-series superhero drama The Boys.

Based on the comic book by Garth Ennis (Preacher) and Darick Robertson and created by Supernatural creator and Timeless co-creator Eric Kripke, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame. It revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty. Preacher‘s Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen are set to direct.

The project hails from Sony Pictures TV Studios, which will co-produce with Amazon, and Neal H. Moritz’s studio-based Original Films.

Fukuhara will play Female, a young Asian assassin with blistering fighting skills who happens to have superpowers, and uses them for explosive evisceration. When The Boys find her, she’s savage, doesn’t speak and is a complete mystery. She later learns what it means to be human through her relationship with Frenchie.

She joins previously cast Erin Moriarty, Antony Starr, Dominique McElligott, Chace Crawford, Jesse T. Usher and Nathan Mitchell.

The Boys will be executive produced by Kripke, who also will serve as showrunner, Goldberg, Rogen, Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur (Preacher) and Pavun Shetty, as well as Jason Netter, Ken Levin and Point Grey Pictures’ James Weaver (Preacher). Ennis and Robertson will co-executive produce.

Fukuhara made her film debut in Warner Bros. hit film Suicide Squad, co-starring as Katana alongside Will Smith and Margot Robbie. She also stars in the Joe Sill-directed indie film Stray opposite Christine Woods and Miyavi. Fukuhara is repped by UTA and Stride Management.