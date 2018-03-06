EXCLUSIVE: Jack Quaid (The Hunger Games) is set as a lead in Amazon’s straight-to-series drama The Boys, from Supernatural creator and Timeless co-creator Eric Kripke, Preacher‘s Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen and Sony Pictures TV.

Written by Kripke based on the comic book by Garth Ennis (Preacher) & Darick Robertson and directed by Goldberg & Rogen, The Boys is set in a world where superheroes embrace the darker side of their massive celebrity and fame. It revolves around a group of vigilantes known informally as “the boys,” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

Quaid will play Hughie. After the death of his girlfriend by fast-moving Superhero A-Train (Jessie Usher), Hughie is approached by a mysterious “government agent” named Billy Butcher, who drags Hughie into a covert war against a group of Superheroes who are not what everyone thinks they are.

Kripke, Goldberg and Rogen executive produce with Original Film’s Neal Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Ori Marmur.

Quaid, son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan, made his screen debut in The Hunger Games and its followup, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. In TV, he co-starred on the HBO drama Vinyl. Quaid, who will next be seen in the Dwayne Johnson monster pic Rampage, is repped by UTA and Anonymous Content.