Newcomer Luca James Lee and Siobhan Murphy (Murdoch Mysteries) have been tapped for recurring roles on the upcoming second season of Freeform’s The Bold Type.

Lee will play Ben, a potential love interest for Jane (Katie Stevens). Ben is a passionate young doctor with a successful practice that Jane crosses paths with and feels a spark. Murphy will portray Cleo, a new board member at the publishing company. She runs a digital empire as a relatable fitness guru, but is a force to be reckoned with. Jacqueline (Melora Hardin) will immediately reach out to Cleo once she comes on board.

Courtesy of Freeform

In addition, Dan Jeonnette return in his recurring role as Pinstripe, Jane’s (Stevens) former fling, who reenters her life in season 2.

The Bold Type, from Universal TV and The District, follows the lives of three close friends living in New York City as they navigate their career, sexuality, identity and ultimately find their own voice in a sea of intimidating leaders. It stars Katie Stevens, Aisha Dee, Meghann Fahy, Sam Page, Matt Ward, Boosheri, Moore, and Melora Hardin as Jacqueline, editor in chief of Scarlet Magazine.

The series is executive produced by Amanda Lasher, Sarah Watson, David Bernad, Joanna Coles and Ruben Fleischer. Holly Whidden is co-executive producer.

Lee is repped by Lasher Group. Murphy is repped by Ambition Talent in Toronto and Omnipop Talent Group. Jeannotte is represented by Daniel Abrams at Oscar Abrams Zimel & Associates.