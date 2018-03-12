EXCLUSIVE: You certainly couldn’t tell The Bobby Brown Story without Whitney Houston, and now BET has cast the role. Gabrielle Dennis (Rosewood) will play the iconic diva in the two-part miniseries starring Woody McClain that’s set for a September premiere.

Whitney and Bobby’s roller-coaster marriage played out on the covers of tabloids and even reality TV, and the film will showcase their successes and struggles during their turbulent relationship. The couple was married from 1992-2007.

Dennis starred opposite Morris Chestnut in both seasons of Fox’s Rosewood. Other recent TV credits include Insecure and Bones, and she’ll next be seen in Season 2 of Luke Cage. Dennis is repped by the Gersh Agency and Industry Entertainment.

Rex/Shutterstock; Associated Press

The New Edition Story broke BET ratings records when it aired in January 2017, and The Bobby Brown Story picks up where that pic left off, following Brown’s successful solo run. McClain is reprising his role as Brown, one of the genre’s original “bad boys” whose life epitomizes the meaning of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll. His hits may have kept him at the top of the charts, but his antics kept him on the front page. Production on the mini began this week in Atlanta.

The Bobby Brown Story is executive produced by Jesse Collins (The New Edition Story) for JCE Films, a division of Jesse Collins Entertainment; written by Abdul Williams (Lottery Ticket, The New Edition Story) and directed by Spike Lee protégé Kiel Adrian Scott.