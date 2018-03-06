EXCLUSIVE: BET has finalized the cast for The Bobby Brown Story, its two-part miniseries starring Woody McClain as the veteran R&B singer. Mekhi Phifer, Lil Rel Howery, T.K. Carter, Laz Alonso, Lance Gross, Alyssa Goss and Sandi McCree also are set to star as production begins toady in Atlanta.

The New Edition Story broke BET ratings records when it aired in January 2017, and The Bobby Brown Story picks up where that pic left off following Brown’s successful solo run. McClain is reprising his role as Brown, one of the genre’s original “bad boys” whose life epitomizes the meaning of sex, drugs, and rock ‘n’ roll. His hits may have kept him at the top of the charts, but his antics kept him on the front page.

Phifer (Frequency) plays Tommy Brown, Bobby’s brother. Howery (The Carmichael Show) is Brian Irvine, Bobby’s business manager. Carter (The Corner) plays Herbert “Pops” Brown, Bobby’s father. Alonso (The Mysteries of Laura) is Louil Silas Jr, an MCA producer-executive who helps make Bobby a solo star. Gross is set as Steven Sealy, a childhood friend of Bobby’s who is killed in a gunfight after hanging with him at a hometown bar. Goss plays Bobby’s current wife, Alicia Etheridge, and McCree will reprise her New Edition Story as Bobby’s mother Carole Brown.

BET plans a two-night September premiere for The Bobby Brown Story.