This article contains SPOILERS from the season finale of The Bachelor.

The 22nd season of ABC’s The Bachelor has come to an end and the titular suitor, Arie Luyendyk Jr. has chosen his bride-to-be. After many “can I steal you for a minute” moments and dates with thirsty women who have bizarre job titles, Arie had to choose between publicist Becca Kufrin and sales executive Lauren Burnham (their jobs aren’t that odd). In the end, he dumped Lauren and got down on bended knee for Becca — and they lived happily ever after. Or did they?

In the last hour of the three-hour finale, after we thought he made up his mind, the drama started bubbling up. Documenting the couple’s life after the show and proposal and before the After the Final Rose special, Arie started to question his decision to propose to Becca.

After an inner struggle, Arie decided to — are you ready? — break up with Becca and pursue Lauren. That is reality television at its best. It’s something you would definitely see in UnReal but a lot trashier.

As hardcore Bachelor fans know, this is Arie’s second appearance on the reality dating show. In 2012, he got rejected by Emily Maynard on season 8 of The Bachelorette. I guess this would be him paying it forward.