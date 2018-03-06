ABC’s three-hour “shocking” The Bachelor finale drew season high 7.8 million total viewers and a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49, up 18% and 22% from last week, respectively. Vs. the finale low marks of last year’s closer, The Bachelor was even in total viewers and down -0.2 in the demo. ABC won the night in adults 18-49 and total viewers.

NBC’s The Voice (2.4 in 18-49, 11.5 million viewers) was the most watched program of the night. It will likely be adjusted up to a 2.5 in the demo to make for a -0.3 week-to-week drop. Leading out of that, in its second week Good Girls (1.3, 5.4 million) dipped two tenths from its premiere. It is still well above The Brave‘s freshman average in the 10 PM hour (0.9).

The other new Monday series, CBS’ Living Biblically (0.7, 4.4 million) slipped just a tenth among adults 18-49 in Week 2 but, coming off an overwhelming premiere, the new lows do not bode well for the show’s long-term prospects. The newbie was the lowest CBS series on Monday, with all the others holding steady or ticking up week-to-week: Kevin Can Wait (1.1, 6.3 million) and Man With a Plan (1.1, 6.3 million) rose a tenth in the demo, while Superior Donuts (0.8, 5.1 million) and Scorpion (0.8, 5.5 million) were even.

Fox’s Lucifer (0.7, 3.1 million) dipped a tenth to tie a series low, while The Resident (0.9, 4 million) rebounded from last week’s low, up a tenth.

The CW’s Legends of Tomorrow (0.4, 1.2 million) was steady in the demo. iZombie (0.2, 770,000) was off a tenth from its season premiere.