Last night on the season finale of The Bachelor, the masses clutched their pearls as the titular suitor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., played a game of musical chairs with his potential brides as he dumped Lauren Burnham and chose Becca Kufrin. He then had a change of heart and dumped Becca and then chased after Lauren. Despite that, the Twitterverse lit up in a firestorm of rage as Arie became the most hated man on TV on Monday night.
Ellen Degeneres gave a pictorial representation of how she felt while others like Zach Braff were a little more blunt about their feelings. Comedian and former co-host of The View, Michelle Collins is an avid watcher of the reality dating show and posted a video hilariously criticizing Arie’s behavior. Others who chimed in included Tara Lipinsky, Sarah Hyland, and others.
Minnesota State Rep. Drew Christensen took to Twitter to propose a bill banning Arie from Minnesota if he gets a thousand retweets.
Former Bachelor contestant Sean Lowe even chimed in with his thoughts.
As the After the Final Rose special aired, more celebs like Justin Long put their two cents in.
And Collins got back on the horn to give us a play by play of all of the Arie mess.
Also a fan of the show is Meghan McCain, who did not hold back with her thoughts.