Last night on the season finale of The Bachelor, the masses clutched their pearls as the titular suitor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., played a game of musical chairs with his potential brides as he dumped Lauren Burnham and chose Becca Kufrin. He then had a change of heart and dumped Becca and then chased after Lauren. Despite that, the Twitterverse lit up in a firestorm of rage as Arie became the most hated man on TV on Monday night.

Ellen Degeneres gave a pictorial representation of how she felt while others like Zach Braff were a little more blunt about their feelings. Comedian and former co-host of The View, Michelle Collins is an avid watcher of the reality dating show and posted a video hilariously criticizing Arie’s behavior. Others who chimed in included Tara Lipinsky, Sarah Hyland, and others.

I don’t wanna look like this fucker anymore. #TheBachelor — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) March 6, 2018

This is how you knock on a bathroom door when someone is throwing up or has diarrhea, not when you just broke off your engagement #thebachelor pic.twitter.com/gWMoujfWfL — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 6, 2018

Me watching the last 40 minutes of #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/SfVTSH5tg2 — Tara Lipinsky (@TaraLipinsky) March 6, 2018

I watched #TheBachelorFinale basically live on my Instagram. I’m too tired to watch it back and see if people will hate me for what I said… oh wait no… that’s Arie… pic.twitter.com/INyQ1qzaE2 — Sarah Hyland (@Sarah_Hyland) March 6, 2018

Bachelor producers: let’s invite Becca to LA and pretend it’s for a happy couples weekend and then we can film you ripping her heart out in what will probably be the biggest betrayal of her life. Arie: I love that. — Melissa Stetten (@MelissaStetten) March 6, 2018

Minnesota State Rep. Drew Christensen took to Twitter to propose a bill banning Arie from Minnesota if he gets a thousand retweets.

If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota. #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers — Rep. Drew Christensen (@RepChristensen) March 6, 2018

Former Bachelor contestant Sean Lowe even chimed in with his thoughts.

As the After the Final Rose special aired, more celebs like Justin Long put their two cents in.

Congratulations to all the “losers” who now don’t have to spend eternity w that “winner” 😘🍷🥀⏳#AftertheFinalRose — Justin Long (@justinlong) March 7, 2018

And Collins got back on the horn to give us a play by play of all of the Arie mess.

Want the world to know I abstained from alcohol for the past week, had 2 glasses of wine this evening, discovered PORTRAIT MODE on my new phone, took 1 mill photos I'm debating sharing, and am now settling into my chaise for whatever bow @BachelorABC is gonna tie this season into — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 7, 2018

Becca is the next Bachelorette but I'm going to spend the next 2 hours tweeting as though the job is still available — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 7, 2018

These two are meant for each other in the way that serial killers who fall in love are meant for each other #AfterTheFinalRose — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 7, 2018

How long do you think it took producers to blow the dust off of Mesnick's skeleton for this finale? #thebachelor — Michelle Collins (@michcoll) March 7, 2018

Also a fan of the show is Meghan McCain, who did not hold back with her thoughts.

They put Becca through all this hell and then sent her back home in a middle seat?!? #AftertheFinalRose — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 7, 2018

What the hell am I watching – Lauren just took him back that quickly? I repeat, what the hell am I watching. #AfterTheFinalRose — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 7, 2018