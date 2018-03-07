SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details from the season finale of The Bachelor.

Jimmy Kimmel had a lot of questions for The Bachelor‘s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his fiancée Lauren Burnham Tuesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

After a shocking finale, in which it was revealed that Luyendyk dumped initial winner Becca Kufrin and then handed the final rose to Burnham, the couple took quite a bit of grilling from Kimmel.

“Arie, did you know everyone would be so mad? I mean, everyone is so mad. My wife was really mad at you,” said Kimmel, who has admitted to being a huge fan of The Bachelor.

“I knew that there would be some backlash, but it’s worth it,” Luyendyk said. “I’m so in love with her. It was worth it.”

Luyendyk called off his engagement with Kufrin about a month after filming ended and proposed to Burnham, during Tuesday’s live After the Final Rose special.

Kimmel also playfully chided the couple after they revealed their plan to get married this year, despite admitting that they’ve not yet gone to a restaurant together. “I know you’re a racer driver, but slow down!” he told Luyendyk.

You can watch the couple’s entire interview with Kimmel above.