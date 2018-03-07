A rare Tuesday showing of Bachelor: After the Final Rose shook up the status quo on the night, pitting the venerable reality franchise against another top reality series, NBC’s The Voice, and the highest-rated broadcast drama series, NBC’s This Is Us.

ABC’s The Bachelor usually concludes with a three-hour Monday outing — a two-hour finale from 8-10 PM followed by an hourlong After the Rose special at 10 PM. This year, one of the most controversial season endings in Bachelor history was turned by ABC into a five-hour extravaganza, a three-hour Bachelor finale on Monday, followed by a two-hour After the Rose special from 8-10 PM on Tuesday. The first After the Rose airing on Tuesday in 9 years scored for ABC, drawing a 2.2 adults 18-49 rating and 7.7 million viewers (Live+same day), on par with the three-hour Bachelor finale on Monday. That is despite the stiffer competition on Tuesday.

Going head-to-head with The Voice (2.1, 9.9 million) and This Is Us (2.2, 8.8 million), The Bachelor special edged The Voice in the 8 PM hour among 18-49 and ended up tied with This Is Us as the top program of the night in 18-49. (The Voice might join them if it’s adjusted up in the finals as it was last Tuesday).

Both The Voice and This Is Us took a hit in the Bachelor face-off. The Voice was down -9% in the demo from last week. This is Us was down -12% to its second-lowest L+SD demo delivery (topping only the episode that aired on Halloween). The family drama still edged After the Rose in 18-49 from 9-10 PM.

The big After the Rose lead-in could not lift Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (0.7, 2.6 million) whose season and likely series finale only ticked up a tenth in the demo from last week. Still, buoyed by The Bachelor: After the Final Rose, ABC logged its best Tuesday delivery in 18-49 this season with the top average in over 15 months – since 11/22/16.

NBC’s Chicago Med (1.4, 7.1 million) fared a lot better than Kevin (Probably) Saves the World with an almost identical lead-in. The 10 PM medical drama held steady despite the erosion of its lead-in. That was the decisive factor, and NBC was able to edge ABC (1.9 vs. 1.8) for the top spot on the night among adults 18-49.

CBS’ drama lineup did well against the atypical competition. NCIS (1.4, 12.8 million) rebounded from last week’s low, up +0.2 in 18-48, while Bull (1.1, 10 million) and New Orleans (0.9, 8.3 million) were steady. CBS won the night in total viewers.

Fox and the CW’s dramas were all even with their demo deliveries last week while slipping a bit in total viewers. Here are their fast national averages: Fox — Lethal Weapon (1.0, 4 million), LA to Vegas (0.7, 2.1 million) and The Mick (0.6, 1.7 million); the CW — The Flash (0.7, 2 million) and Black Lightning (0.5, 1.5 million)