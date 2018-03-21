Thor: Ragnarok and Westworld actress Tessa Thompson has signed up for Sony Pictures’ Men in Black spinoff, which is said to be more of an ensemble piece than the previous films that starred Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones. F. Gary Gray is directing the pic from a screenplay by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Neither Smith nor Lee are expected to return, but the film builds on the contemporary sci-fi world they inhabited. The MIB spinoff will expand on the original premise of a covert force policing the alien population hiding in plain sight on Earth with a new cast of agents.

Walter F. Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing, and Steven Spielberg is serving as executive producer. David Beaubaire is overseeing the film for Sony, which has slated its release date for June 14 of next year.