Brazil director and Monty Python trouper Terry Gilliam says Hollywood has plenty of Harvey Weinstein-like “monsters” but insists the #MeToo atmosphere has “got silly,” with people “being described in ridiculous terms as if there is no real humanity left anymore.”

In an interview published today by global news agency AFP, Gilliam claims that the MeToo movement has become “mob rule.”

“It is a world of victims,” Gilliam says. “I think some people did very well out of meeting with Harvey and others didn’t. The ones who did knew what they were doing. These are adults, we are talking about adults with a lot of ambition.

“Harvey opened the door for a few people, a night with Harvey — that’s the price you pay. Some people paid the price, other people suffered from it.”

In the article from Paris, where Gilliam is directing the opera Benvenuto Cellini, the director references the social media backlash that greeted Matt Damon when the actor spoke of “a spectrum of behavior,” noting, “There’s a difference between, you know, patting someone on the butt and rape or child molestation, right? Both of those behaviors need to be confronted and eradicated without question, but they shouldn’t be conflated, right?”

Said Gilliam, “I feel sorry for someone like Matt Damon who is a decent human being. He came out and said all men are not rapists, and he got beaten to death. Come on, this is crazy!”

Gilliam didn’t exactly go easy on Weinstein, calling him a “monster” and “an asshole,” but described the post-Weinstein era as “like when mob rule takes over, the mob is out there, they are carrying their torches and they are going to burn down Frankenstein’s castle.”

Gilliam, American-born but now a British citizen, switched gears to insult his old Monty Python pal John Cleese as an “idiot” for supporting Brexit.

“Look at America under Trump,” Gilliam says, “look at England under the Conservatives — it is just a joke and it is costing fortunes. Britain is part of Europe and to think it can be Great Britain again is utterly foolish.”

Continued Gilliam, “It makes me feel like I’ve gotten very old and I am living through a nightmare world at the moment.”