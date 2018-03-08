A month after the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office began an investigation into the alleged groping of Terry Crews by WME agent Adam Venit, the case is not going forward. “The matter was rejected because it was beyond the statute of limitations,” a City Attorney source told Deadline.

The alleged incident happened at an industry event in 2016 that Crews was attending with his wife. Officials say the statute of limitations for this case in one year.

WME put Venit on a leave of absence in early November, about three weeks after the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor revealed in a series of tweets that “a high-level Hollywood executive came over [to] me and groped my privates.” Crews didn’t name the person at the time, but Venit — head of WME’s Motion Picture Group and one of its most senior agents — soon was named in reports and the exec in question.

Venit returned to WME less than a month later after the agency had completed its sexual-harassment investigation. During that time, Crews had filed a police report and dropped WME as his agency. He sued WME and Venit in early December, claiming that it wasn’t the first time Venit has acted in such an inappropriate manner, and that company brass knew it.