Comedy, competition and hip-hop are the flavas on the menu at TBS starting Sunday, April 15, as Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild returns at 10 PM ET/PT, followed by the renewed Drop The Mic at 10:30 PM ET/PT.

The hour-long block was re-upped by TBS after both unscripted game show comedies reached an average of 2.7 million viewers per episode on the network’s TV, VOD and digital platforms. The two series have also earned over 250 million social and YouTube views to date.

Snoop Dogg, who counted The Joker’s Wild as his favorite game show growing up, hosts the TBS version. Set in his very own casino, the show includes an oversized slot machine, giant dice, and playing cards. This season features a variety of new Snoop-a-fied categories, a special celebrity charity episode, and guest cameos by Ice Cube, Michael Strahan, RuPaul, Wiz Khalifa, Kevin Smith, Aubrey Plaza, Paris Jackson, Hannibal Buress, Busy Philipps, Adam Devine, Bill Nye, Xzibit, Biz Markie, G-Eazy, Cheech and Chong, Julian Edelman, Dana White, and Matthew McConaughey.

Snoop Dogg Presents The Joker’s Wild is produced by Sony Pictures Television, in association with Turner’s Studio T. Snoop Dogg serves as executive producer, along with Good Morning, America co-host Michael Strahan. Also executive-producing are Vincent Rubino, Constance Schwartz-Morini for SMAC Entertainment, and Ted Chung for Merry Jane.

Drop the Mic is based on the popular segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden. The TBS series, hosted by Method Man and Hailey Baldwin, pits celebrities from the worlds of entertainment, music, sports, and pop culture against each other in a rap battle royale. At the end of each head-to-head battle, the studio audience votes to determine the winner.

Currently in production, the early bookings slated to appear this season include Shaquille O’Neal vs. Ken Jeong, Luis Fonsi vs. Terry Crews, Molly Ringwald vs. Jon Cryer, Jerry Springer vs. Ricki Lake, Assassination of Gianni Versace star Darren Criss vs. Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, Jay Pharaoh vs. Marlon Wayans, Luis Guzman vs. Gabriel Iglesias, Lindsey Vonn vs. Gus Kenworthy, and “Glow” vs. “Pro,” which includes Glow cast members Jackie Tohn, Kate Nash, Sunita Mani, and Britney Young battling against WWE wrestlers Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Carmella, and Alicia Fox.

Drop the Mic is produced by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73 Productions. James Corden, Ben Winston and Jensen Karp serve as executive producers, with Joanna Gallagher as co-executive producer.