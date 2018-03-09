EXCLUSIVE: If you need to up the stakes in your comedy film, send in the clowns.

With Family, Laura’s Steinel puts a different spin on mother-daughter big screen angst. If you thought Holly Hunter and Evan Rachel Wood had it bad in their tug-of-war in Thirteen, Taylor Schilling’s workaholic Kate Stone is tasked with saving her niece Maddie (newcomer Bryn Vale) from joining the juggalos in Steinel’s comedy.

For those who don’t know what a juggalo is, they’re fans of the Insane Clown Posse or any Psychopathic Records hip-hop group, who also don clown makeup. Every year, there’s the Gathering of the Juggalos music festival.

Kate McKinnon, Matt Walsh, Jessie Ennis, Brian Tyree Henry also star in this pic scripted and directed by Steinel.

The filmmaker sets up the above clip: “In this opening scene, Kate Stone (Taylor Schilling) is searching for her 12 year old niece at The Gathering of the Juggalos—one of the craziest music festivals in America. We traveled to the actual Gathering in Oklahoma to shoot scenes for the climax of the movie, and relied heavily on Insane Clown Posse and the juggalos to help us out. So it’s safe to say, I’ve always depended on the kindness of juggalos.”

Family premieres at SXSW on March 11, 4:45pm at the Stateside Theatre. UTA is the pic’s sales agent.