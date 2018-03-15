Tati Gabrielle (The 100) is set for a key series regular role opposite Kiernan Shipka in Netflix’s upcoming Sabrina the Teenage Witch series, from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. TV.

Based on the Archie Comics graphic novel The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, the Untitled Sabrina Project reimagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch (Shipka) as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemary’s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Gabrielle will play Prudence, a student at the Academy of Unseen Arts and the de facto leader of a trio of witches known as the Weird Sisters. Beautiful and cunning, Prudence nurses a deep, personal, and possibly life-threatening grudge against Sabrina.

Gabrielle recurs on The CW’s The 100, Hulu’s Freakish and TBS’ animated series Tarantula. She’s repped by Osbrink Talent Agency, manager Deidre Graham and Fox Rothschild.