Abi Morgan, the playwright and screenwriter whose big-screen credits include The Iron Lady, Shame and most recently Suffragette, has been set to adapt Tangerine, the upcoming Christine Mangan psychological thriller novel that Imperative Entertainment scored rights to in November 2016.

Mangan’s debut novel, from HarperCollins’ Ecco, is a suspenseful, atmospheric drama set against the simmering political climate of 1950s Morocco. The story follows two female characters, once inseparable roommates, who after an unexpected encounter in Tangier attempt to rekindle their friendship only to find their dark, tangled backstory reemerges, and quickly devolves from obsession to madness. The book hits shelves March 28.

Imperative’s Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas are producing the film with Smokehouse Pictures’ George Clooney and Grant Heslov. Imperative’s Jillian Apfelbaum will co-produce and Smokehouse’s Kerry Foster will be executive producer.

Imperative is coming off an awards-season run with Ridley Scott’s All the Money in the World and the Palme d’Or-winning and Oscar-nominated The Square.

Morgan, who won an Emmy for writing the BBC America miniseries The Hour, is next up with The Split, a six-part limited series from the BBC and SundanceTV. She is repped by CAA and 42.