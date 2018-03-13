Aliyah O’Brien (Beyond) and Alice Lee (Gap Year) have booked series-regular roles opposite Rachel Bilson and Eddie Cibrian in Take Two, ABC’s straight-to-series light crime procedural from created by Andrew W. Marlowe and his wife, former Castle executive producer Terri Edda Miller. The series is an international co-production between ABC Studios and StudioCanal’s Tandem Prods.

Written by Marlowe and Miller, Take Two stars Bilson as Sam, the former star of a hit cop series who’s fresh out of rehab following a bender of epic proportion. Desperate to restart her career, she talks her way into shadowing rough-and-tumble private investigator Eddie (Cibrian) as research for a potential comeback role. Although lonewolf Eddie resents the babysitting gig, high-spirited Sam proves herself to be surprisingly valuable, drawing on her acting skills and 200 episodes of playing a detective. When the press touts Sam’s role in solving a high-profile case, Eddie finds his phone ringing off the hook with new clients looking to hire the pair.

O’Brien will play Detective Christine Rollins, an experienced investigator and Eddie’s chief contact at the LAPD. Lee will portray Monica, Sam’s long-suffering assistant. Incredibly competent and loyal, she does her best to stand by her star through the best of times and the worst of times.

Marlowe and Miller will executive produce via their Milmar Pictures banner, along with StudioCanal TV’s Rola Bauer and Tandem Productions’ Tim Halkin.

Related2018 ABC Pilots

O’Brien is best known for her recurring roles on ABC’s Rookie Blue and A&E’s Bates Motel and currently can be seen recurring on Freeform’s Beyond. Her feature credits include Monster Trucks, Crash Pad, If I Stay and Tomorrowland. She’s repped by Premiere Talent Management, the Van Johnson Company and Myman Greenspan.

Lee recently was seen in a series-regular role on TNT’s Gap Year and in horror feature Wish Upon. She began her career on stage, originating the role of Heather Duke in the New York premiere of Heathers: The Musical and also was in the Broadway casts of Spring Awakening and Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. She is repped by Paradigm.