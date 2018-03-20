Here is your one-sentence logline for this new comedy: “Our group of friends have been playing the same game of tag for 30 years.” To which the new bride of one replies, simply, “What?”

You might get the same reaction when people hear that it’s based on a true story. Behold the first trailer for Tag, starring Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Annabelle Wallis, Rashida Jones, Isla Fisher, Leslie Bibb, Hannibal Buress, with Jon Hamm and Jeremy Renner.

For one month every year, five competitive friends hit the ground running in a no-holds-barred game of tag they’ve been playing since the first grade — risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take each other down with the battle cry, “You’re It!” And this year, the game coincides with the wedding of their only undefeated player (Renner), which finally should make him an easy target. But he knows they’re coming, and he’s good.

Jeff Tomsic directed the New Line pic from Broken Road Production. Rob McKittrick and Mark Steilen penned the screenplay, and Todd Garner and Steilen producing. Hans Ritter, Richard Brener, Walter Hamada and Dave Neustadter are the exec producers. Warner Bros will open in on June 15. Have a look at the trailer above and tell us: Are you game for Tag?