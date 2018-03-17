As it wraps up its 25th anniversary edition in Austin, the SXSW Film Festival announced its Audience Award winners, with the list headed by narrative First Match and documentary TransMilitary.

First Match is a Netflix drama written and directed by Olivia Newman about a Brooklyn girl who finds her way by competing against boys in high school wrestling. TransMilitary chronicles the lives of four American transgender troops defending their country’s freedom while fighting for their own, and the larger efforts to help rescind the military ban on transgender service members serving openly. As Deadline was the first to report, it is the first feature documentary to get financial backing from GLAAD.

Other notable winners included Upgrade in the Midnighters section and Vida, the forthcoming Starz series created by So Yong Kim, in Episodic. The Audience Awards follow the previously announced 2018 Jury Awards, which included Grand Jury Winners Thunder Road for Narrative Feature and People’s Republic of Desire for Documentary Feature.

Over nine days, the 2018 SXSW Film Festival screened 136 features.

Here is the complete list of Audience Award winners:

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION
Audience Award Winner: First Match
Director: Olivia Newman

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION 
Audience Award Winner: TransMilitary
Directors: Gabriel Silverman, Fiona Dawson

NARRATIVE SPOTLIGHT 
Audience Award Winner: All Square
Director: John Hyams

DOCUMENTARY SPOTLIGHT 
Audience Award Winner: The Dawn Wall
Director: Josh Lowell, Peter Mortimer

VISIONS 
Audience Award Winner: Profile
Director: Timur Bekmambetov

MIDNIGHTERS 
Audience Award Winner: Upgrade
Director: Leigh Whannell

EPISODIC 
Audience Award Winner: Vida
Director: Alonso Ruizpalacios, So Yong Kim

24 BEATS PER SECOND 
Audience Award Winner: Ruben Blades Is Not My Name
Director: Abner Benaim

GLOBAL 
Audience Award Winner: Virus Tropical
Director: Santiago Caicedo

FESTIVAL FAVORITES 
Audience Award Winner: Science Fair
Director: Cristina Costantini, Darren Foster

SXSW Film Design Awards

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN 
Audience Award Winner: #19 – Offf Barcelona 2017
Directors: Eve Duhamel, Julien Vallee