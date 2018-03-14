The South by Southwest Conference and Festivals has announced its 2018 Jury and Special Award winners of the SXSW Film Festival Awards, with Thunder Road by director Jim Cummings taking home the coveted narrative feature award.

Presented by FilmStruck at the historic Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas, the awards were hosted by actor and comedian Jim Gaffigan.

Feature films receiving Jury Awards were selected from the Narrative Feature and Documentary Feature Competition categories. Films in competition categories, as well as all feature categories (with the exception of Special Events) and the Title Design Competition entrants, were also eligible for the 2018 SXSW Film Festival Audience Awards.

All Audience Awards will be announced separately on Saturday, March 17, except for Headliners, which will be announced on Monday, March 19.

SXSW also announced the Jury Award winners in the Shorts Program and winners of the SXSW Film Design Awards. Special Awards included the Louis Black “Lone Star” Award, the Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship, and the SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award.

The SXSW LUNA Gamechanger Award – Narrative and SXSW LUNA Chicken & Egg Award – Documentary were also presented, including a $10,000 artist award and mentoring to help female filmmakers hone their craft in the fiction and documentary categories, seek new and exciting opportunities, and navigate the changing media landscape.

SXSW continues showing films through Saturday, March 17.

The 2018 SXSW Film Festival Juries consisted of:

Narrative Feature Competition: Justin Chang, Col Needham, Emily Yoshida

Documentary Feature Competition: K. Austin Collins, Violet Lucca, April Wolfe

Narrative Shorts Program: Dilcia Barrera, Nick Borenstein, Brandon Harris

Documentary Shorts: David Matthews, Erica Deiparine-Sugars, Pam Torno

Animated Shorts: Aki Isoyama, Kirsten Lepore, Eric Power

Midnight Shorts: Sara Cushman, Missy Laney, Pip Ngo

Music Videos: Dan Deacon, John T. Kunz, Daniel Scheinert

Texas Shorts: James Faust, Rebecca Morelo Jackson, Ali Nichols

Texas High School Shorts: Barak Epstein, Bob Ray, Bart Weiss

Independent Episodics: Rebecca Agbe-Davies, Christine Dávila, Randi Kleiner

Louis Black “Lone Star”: Victor Diaz, Steve Dollar, Dana Harris

Excellence in Title Design: Dan Brown, Jonathan Lacocque, Mara Smalley

Excellence in Poster Design: Sean Carnegie, Michelle Schwartz, Kevin Tong

The 2018 SXSW Film Festival Awards:

Feature Film Grand Jury Awards

NARRATIVE FEATURE COMPETITION

Winner: Thunder Road

Director: Jim Cummings

Special Jury Recognition For First Feature: The New Romantic

Director: Carly Stone

Special Jury Recognition for Writing: Jinn

Director/Screenwriter: Niljla Mu’min

DOCUMENTARY FEATURE COMPETITION

Winner: People’s Republic of Desire

Directors: Hao Wu

Special Jury Recognition for Best Cast: This One’s For The Ladies

Director: Gene Graham

Special Jury Recognition for Best Feminist Reconsideration of a Male Artist:

Garry Winogrand: All Things are Photographable

Director: Sasha Waters Freyer

Short Film Grand Jury Awards

Presented by Vimeo. Vimeo empowers video creators of all kinds to tell exceptional stories and connect with their audiences and communities.

NARRATIVE SHORTS

Winner: Emergency

Director: Carey Williams

Special Jury Recognition for Acting:

Actor: Shirley Chen from Krista

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

Winner: My Dead Dad’s Porno Tapes

Director: Charlie Tyrell

MIDNIGHT SHORTS

Winner: Milk

Director: Santiago Menghini

ANIMATED SHORTS

Winner: Agua Viva

Directors: Alexa Lim Haas

Special Jury Recognition: JEOMv Director: Kangmin Kim

MUSIC VIDEOS

Winner: “Second Hand Lovers” – Oren Laviev Director: Oren Lavie

Special Jury Recognition for Acting: “Territory” – The Blaze

Director: The Blaze

TEXAS SHORTS

Winner: An Uncertain Future

Director: Iliana Sosa & Chelsea Hernandez

TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL SHORTS

Winner: The Night I Lost My Favorite Jacket

Director: Jenna Krumerman

Special Jury Recognition: CCISD Strong

Director: Sofia Rasmussen

INDEPENDENT EPISODICS

Winner: Beast

Director: Ben Strang

Special Jury Recognition: She’s the Ticket

Director: Nadia Hallgren

SXSW Film Design Awards

EXCELLENCE IN POSTER DESIGN

Winner: The Gospel of Eureka

Designer: Matt Taylor

Special Jury Recognition: A Little Wisdom

Designer: Adam Zhu

EXCELLENCE IN TITLE DESIGN

Winner: Counterpart

Director: Karin Fong

Special Jury Recognition: Godless

Director: John Likens

SXSW Special Awards

SXSW LUNA® Gamechanger Award – Narrative

SXSW LUNA® Chicken & Egg Award – Documentary

LUNA, creators of the first nutrition bar for women, has championed female filmmakers for more than 17 years. In collaboration with Gamechanger Films and Chicken & Egg Pictures, LUNA is honored to offer two $10,000 artist awards and mentoring to help female filmmakers hone their craft in the fiction and documentary categories, seek new and exciting opportunities, and navigate the changing media landscape. (Opt-in Award)

SXSW LUNA® Gamechanger Award – Narrative

Winner: First Match

Director: Olivia Newman

Special Jury Recognition: Unlovable

Director: Suzi Yoonessi

SXSW LUNA® Chicken & Egg Award – Documentary

Winner: On Her Shoulders

Director: Alexandria Bombach

Special Jury Recognition: ¡Las Sandinistas!

Director: Jenny Murray

SXSW Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

To honor SXSW co-founder/director Louis Black, a jury prize was created in 2011 called the Louis Black “Lone Star” Award, to be awarded to a Texas film in content, filmmaker residency, or primary shooting location. (Opt-in Award)

Louis Black “Lone Star” Award

Winner: Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Director: Dana Adam Shapiro

SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

In honor of a filmmaker whose work strives to be wholly its own, without regard for norms or desire to conform. The Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award is presented to a filmmaker from our Visions screening category.

SXSW Adam Yauch Hörnblowér Award

Presented to: Prospect directed by Zeek Earl & Chris Caldwell

Vimeo Staff Picks Award

In celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the Staff Picks channel, Vimeo Staff Pick Award here at SXSW. Films featured in the Narrative, Documentary, Animation, and Texas Shorts competitions are eligible for this award, which includes a $5,000 cash prize and, of course, a Vimeo Staff Pick. The Winning film will be released on Vimeo on Wednesday, March 14.

Vimeo Staff Picks Award

Presented to: Krista directed by Danny Madden

SXSW Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship Presentation

The Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship is a year-long experience that encourages and champions the talent of an emerging documentary editor. Awarded annually, the fellowship was created to honor the memory of gifted editor Karen Schmeer.

Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship

Presented to: Kristin Bye