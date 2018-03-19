SXSW came to an end on Sunday and although the tech-film-music confab was a celebration of innovation and the arts, the city of Austin was put on high alert during the fest after a string of bomb scares. The latest explosion was on Sunday night in the southwestern part of the city.

The explosion occurred shortly after authorities made a plea to the attackers on television to come forward with the “message” behind the bombings. Two men sustained non-life threatening injuries from an explosion after they were examining the suspicious backpack.

This was not the first explosion in the capital city this month. The string of bombings started on March 2 with two more on March 12. All three happened in the residential areas of Austin and claimed the lives of two victims, 17-year old Draylen Mason and 39-year-old Stephen House. According to the New York Times, there was a connection to those bombings which involved packages. However, the recent bomb scare which caused The Roots to cancel their SXSW concert doesn’t seem to be connected.

Upon the report of the fourth bombing, the Austin Police Department urged residents to stay in their homes and follow instructions.