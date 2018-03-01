“Life happens while you wait.” That’s the tagline for Sweetbitter, the new big-city restaurant drama from Starz that premieres May 6. Check out the first trailer above.

Based on Stephanie Danler’s bestseller, Sweetbitter centers on Tess (Wildlike‘s Ella Purnell), a 22-year-old who arrives in New York City ready to pursue a new life. When she’s invited to train at one of the best restaurants in the city, she thinks she’s found a steady income and a safe place to wait. But Tess quickly becomes intoxicated by the chaotic, adrenalized world behind the scenes: tasting expensive wine, exploring dive bars and learning who she can trust.

But it’s not only Tess’ tale: It’s also the story of the backwaiters, servers, bartenders and dishwashers as they navigate friendship, intimacy, lust and betrayal. Her co-workers become her family, and through them she finds a degree of belonging that she’s never encountered before. Evan Jonigkeit, Eden Epstein, Daniyar, Caitlin FitzGerald, Jimmie Saito, Katerina Tannenbaum and Paul Sparks also star.

Danler writes Sweetbitter and exec produces along with Stu Zicherman, who also serves as showrunner and director of the finale episode; Richard Shepard, who directed the series premiere; and Plan B Entertainment’s Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Sarah Esberg.

Here is the new key art for Sweetbitter: