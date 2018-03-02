Paula Newsome (NCIS) is set as a series regular in NBC drama pilot Suspicion, from The Path creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal TV and Keshet Studios.

Created/written by Goldberg based on the book by Joseph Finder, Suspicion is described as a Hitchcockian thriller about how far one man will go to save the people he loves. After Danny Goldman accepts a handshake loan from his new friend and millionaire neighbor, he gets a visit from the FBI and learns that the decision is one he will regret for the rest of his life. Coerced to work as an informant for the FBI to earn back his freedom, Danny is forced to infiltrate a world of violence and corruption while trying to protect his family.

Newsome will play Agent Peters. With a calm demeanor, Agent Peters still makes Danny uneasy despite her efforts to be honest and straightforward.

Goldberg executive produces with Keshet’s Rachel Kaplan, Peter Traugott, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Finder. Universal TV, where Goldberg is under an overall deal is the studio.

Newsome, known for her recurring role as Jackie Vance on NCIS, most recently recurred on Transparent and No Tomorrow. She’ll next be seen in Bill Hader’s HBO comedy series Barry. Newsome is repped by BRS/Gage.

