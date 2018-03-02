Derek Luke (13 Reasons Why) has been tapped as the lead in NBC drama pilot Suspicion, from The Path creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal TV and Keshet Studios.

Created/written by Goldberg based on the book by Joseph Finder, Suspicion is described as a Hitchcockian thriller about how far one man will go to save the people he loves. After Danny Goodman (Luke) accepts a handshake loan from his new friend and millionaire neighbor, he gets a visit from the FBI and learns that the decision is one he will regret for the rest of his life. Coerced to work as an informant for the FBI to earn back his freedom, Danny is forced to infiltrate a world of violence and corruption while trying to protect his family.

Luke’s Goodman is a reluctant hero who doesn’t know it yet. The widower is a focused and hardworking man who has done everything in his power to provide for his daughter, Ellie, and to make a life with his new fiancée, Lucy.

Goldberg executive produces with Keshet’s Rachel Kaplan, Peter Traugott, Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman and Finder. Universal TV, where Goldberg is under an overall deal is the studio.

Luke plays Kevin Porter on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. He was a series regular on the first season of the breakout drama, which was renewed for a second season. He won an Independent Spirit Award for his feature debut in Denzel Washington’s Antwone Fisher and also played Gabe Jones in Captain America: The First Avenger. Luke is repped by ICM Partners, Greenlight Management and Wendy Kirk at Ziffren Brittenham.

