Former Mom star Sadie Calvano is set as a series regular in NBC drama pilot Suspicion, from The Path creator Jessica Goldberg, Universal TV and Keshet Studios. Created/written by Goldberg based on the book by Joseph Finder and directed by Brad Anderson, Suspicion is described as a Hitchcockian thriller about how far one man will go to save the people he loves. After Danny Goldman accepts a handshake loan from his new friend and millionaire neighbor, he gets a visit from the FBI and learns that the decision is one he will regret for the rest of his life. Coerced to work as an informant for the FBI to earn back his freedom, Danny is forced to infiltrate a world of violence and corruption while trying to protect his family. Calvano will play Tatiana Canter. She has only just recently begun to be social and active, thanks mostly to her strong friendship with Ellie. Calvano, whose breakout role was in Chuck Lorre’s Mom, can be seen next in the upcoming feature Eggplant Emoji from producer Ben Stiller with Jake Szymanski directing for Netflix. She recently starred in the critically praised Webby nominated miniseries The Skinny from executive producer Jill Soloway. Calvano is repped by Paradigm, Zero Gravity Management and attorney Steve Younger.

Andrew Keenan-Bolger has booked a series regular role opposite Annaleigh Ashford and John Larroquette in ABC’s Three Rivers single-camera comedy pilot, from I Hate My Teenage Daughter creators Sherry Bilsing-Graham and Ellen Kreamer and ABC Studios. Written and executive produced by Bilsing-Graham and Kreamer and directed by Tristram Shapeero, Three Rivers centers on Rebecca Watts (Ashford), who left her family’s Texas ranch years ago to work at an upscale hotel in New York, but after being promised ownership of the ranch by her smooth-talking cowboy dad Beau (Larroquette), she’s back and ready to utilize her big-city tactics to turn their rustic ranch into a destination spot oozing Southern hospitality. Keenan-Bolger will play Roy, the runt of the Watts family litter who struggles to find his place with his alpha sisters. But somehow he inherited his father’s confidence with the ladies. It just got put in a crummy, rashy body. Keenan-Bolger starred as Jesse Tuck in Tuck Everlasting on Broadway. He also created the role of Crutchie in Newsies and appeared in starring roles in Mary Poppins, Seussical, Beauty and the Beast and A Christmas Carol, among others. His TV credits include Nurse Jackie (Showtime), Looking (HBO), Naked Brothers Band (Nickelodeon) and One Life to Live. Keenan-Bolger is repped by Innovative Artists, Soffer/Namoff Entertainment, and Peikoff/Mahan.