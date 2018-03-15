CBS’ Survivor: Ghost Island remained the top program in total viewers and in the demographic on the first Wednesday of Daylight Saving Time, which tends to hardest hit the 8 PM hour.

Survivor’s 1.7 demo rating and 8.23 million total viewers kept it in the Wednesday primetime top spot for a third consecutive week, edging out its closest competitor, Fox’s 9-1-1 (1.6, 6.48M). The Fox drama had to self-start off its The X Files lead-in (0.8, 3.0M).

Elsewhere, ABC’s 8 PM Speechless tryout (0.9, 4.07M) did not fare well – down 40% demo-wise at 8 compared with the previous week’s The Goldbergs; that caused Speechess at 8:30 PM (0.9, 3.70M) to tumble 33%, week to week.

Better news for the network at 10 PM, when Designated Survivor (0.7, 3.70M) grew a tenth.

At 9 PM, Week 2 of CW’s Life Sentence (0.2, 623K) hovered near its low opening numbers (0.2, 671K), off Riverdale’s season-low lead-in (0.4, 1.183M).

At 10 PM, Chicago P.D. (1.2, 6.55M) topped in all key metrics.

Thanks to 9-1-1, Fox led the night in the demo (1.2, 4.74M). CBS (1.1, 6.18M) finished first in viewers and tied NBC (1.1, 6.0M) for second place in the demo. ABC (0.9, 3.72M) and CW (0.3, 900K) followed.